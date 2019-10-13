{{featured_button_text}}

John Roger, 83, of Billings passed away Oct. 5 in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery.

To view a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

