John S. Owens
John S. Owens

John S. Owens

John S. Owens was born on June 27, 1952, and left this world on Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

John's life was a great ride and he will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater, preceding his funeral.

Dress attire is cruise casual.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

