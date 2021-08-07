John S. Owens was born on June 27, 1952, and left this world on Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

John's life was a great ride and he will be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 1540 Broadwater, preceding his funeral.

Dress attire is cruise casual.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.