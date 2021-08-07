John Schwerma born Sept. 9, 1946 passed away July 28, 2021 at his home. He retired from the US Army in 1991. He was active in the flea markets and AA of Roundup. A small memorial will be held at Masonic Temple in Roundup, MT on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
