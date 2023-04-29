Scott was born in Billings, MT. to John and Mary Jane Bartley and spent his formative years in Tacoma WA. After the death of his father, the family moved back to Montana. Scott graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He worked as a chemical dependency counselor for Rimrock Foundation in Billings, MT prior to his move to AK. He moved to Alaska in 1988 to be near the greatest fishing access possible! He worked for the United States Postal Service until retirement. His world was fishing with his son and his friends and everything else fishing! Besides fishing, he took great joy in cooking up his gourmet fish recipes for friends and family as often as possible. Scott had a great sense of humor and appreciated keeping friends and family close. A family service will take place later this summer where Scott's ashes will be scattered at his favorite fishing spot in Resurrection Bay, Seward Ak. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and stepfather.