John Stone

Oct. 13, 1943 - Aug. 23, 2021

John Passed away peacefully and joined his brother in heaven at 9:20 a.m. August 23 at Billings Clinic. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his sister in law Deanne D Stone, his nephews Robert F Stone, Mathew M Stone, and Frank G Stone. His brother James P Stone predeceased him on July 11, 2008. May God rest their souls.

