John Stuart Stephens died October 31, at the age of 87. He was born in Muskegon, MI, to John Logan Stephens and Viola Anderson Stephens. When John was 13, his father died. His mother moved John and his sister to Coffeyville, KS. In junior high, he accidentally ran his arm through a glass door, severing tendons and nerves in his right arm. The arm was saved, but his hand never returned to normal usage. Despite this handicap, John achieved all-state status in football, basketball, and track. He attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship and went on to receive a MBA from Missouri.

While in graduate school, John met his future wife, Peg Whitney Stephens. They were married August 26, 1962. John and Peg have two daughters, Ann W. Bush of Hutchinson and Catherine L. Stephens of Billings, MT.

After college, John went to work for Sinclair Oil Company, ending his career with them doing contractor sales. In 1974, he and Peg bought City Beverage Company, an Anheuser-Busch distributorship, from Jim and Vivian Peterie in Hutchinson. John had found his niche. He received pleasure in working with his customers, employees, and seeing the company grow from being housed in an air force base Quonset hut to a large climate-controlled warehouse complex. In 2002, John and Peg retired and the business was sold to Ann and Bob Bush.

John loved to travel with family and friends. There were numerous memorable trips to Crested Butte, CO, the Grand Canyon, and Chloride, NM All became the source of much laughter and family folklore. Although John wasn't known for his patience, he enjoyed fishing, and organized several fishing trips to Canada and Alaska. Upon his return from those trips, John entertained his family, his Fraese Drug coffee group, and his bridge friends with many a humorous fishing tale.

John will be remembered as a man of integrity who loved his family and had little patience for electronics. He never learned to use a computer or a cell phone. John was a member of First Congregational Church, Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Ruth Stephens Stevens; and son-in-law, Robert C. Bush.

John is survived by: his wife, Peg; daughters, Ann Bush and Catherine Stephens (Jon Bushey); grandson, Jack C. Bush; niece, Elizabeth Ann Hansen (Mark) of Fairview, TX; and nephew, Paul Max Stevens (Cathy) of Mecosta, MI.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 7, at First Congregational Church, 3410 N. Plum, Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in Fairview Cemetery, 2602 Woodland Avenue, Coffeyville, KS. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5, and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 6, with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The funeral service can be viewed online by going to the following website: https://firstcongregationalhutch.org/ and selecting the 'Livestream' drop down and then the 'Memorial Service for John Stephens' link. The casket will remain closed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Coffeyville Boys and Girls Club or Hutchinson Community Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.