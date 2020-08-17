John Tallwhiteman passed away on August 5th, 2020, in Duluth, Minnesota, due to diabetic complications. John was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 16th, 1958, to Alice “Becky” (Parker) and Jasper Tallwhiteman. John and his parents moved home to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation when he was seven years old. John attended St. Labre Indian School where he enjoyed playing football. In 1983, John completed chemical dependency treatment at Thunder Child in Wyoming and had maintained his sobriety for the past 37 years. In 1999, John graduated from chemical dependency training at Hazeldon in Minnesota. John also attended the University of Wisconsin - Superior, studying social work and art, where he wrote many stories of reservation life. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Ann Rochelle, his brothers Richard Tallwhiteman and Raymond Tallwhiteman; maternal grandparents Guy and Gertrude (LaRance) Parker; paternal grandparents John Tallwhiteman and Eleanor (Starving Bear) Bigfoot. John is survived by his brother Dennis (Leta) Tallwhiteman of Fort Washakie, Wyoming; his aunt Susie Cain of Ashland; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Seay of Wisconsin. Survivors also include members of the LaRance, Parker, Clubfoot, Rochelle, Medicine Top, Littlebird, Bearcomesout, Spotted Wolf, Robinson, Shoulderblade, Harris, Spang, Small, Fox, Rowland, Sooktis, Two Two families, the Tallwhiteman family of the Blackfeet reservation and the Youpee family of the Fort Peck reservation. We have many relatives and please accept our apologies if have missed any one. Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a memorial for John in the spring of 2021.