John Taylor was the chief psychologist at the Mental Health Center and an assistant professor of psychology at Rocky Mountain College.
He is survived by Jean Wade Taylor, his wife of 73 years, and his youngest brother, Clarence 'Lee' Taylor. He also leaves behind his children, Mark Taylor (Rosanna Buehl), Chuck Taylor (Begoña Kendall), Lisa Meeker (Dennis Meeker), and grandson, Ambrose Taylor (Julie Taylor), and their two children.
