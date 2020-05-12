John Timothy Jones

John's community contributions were many: he was dedicated to the philanthropic work of the C.M. Bair Family Trust, and served on the Rocky Mountain College Board of Trustees. Over his life, he coached several athletic teams, and he was overjoyed when former athletes passed him in town with a ‘Hey Coach Jones.' One memorable summer, he provided a Little League team in a small Montana town with their very first set of matching jerseys — and together they even enjoyed a winning season. There wasn't much in the world that gave John more joy than helping those around him succeed.

He and Darla raised two boys, Sean and Nathan. John encouraged his boys to find their own voice, and to consider the merits of opposing arguments. He was known to leave notes on the kitchen table, or letters on the boys' bedroom dressers — through which he often imparted a kindness for humanity and a disregard for well-worn paths.

Lucky enough to welcome two grandchildren into the world — Henry and Isabella — he formed immediate and unique bonds with both of them, their lives forever enriched for having met Grandpa Johnny.