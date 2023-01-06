John Timothy Sullivan was born on February 23, 1938, in Rushville, Nebraska. The third of seven children born to Mary and Paul Sullivan, he spent his childhood moving between Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Washington, California, Montana, and Michigan, where he graduated from St. Thomas High School in Ann Arbor. After graduation, his parents moved back to Billings, Montana where Tim reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Diane Novasio, whom he married in 1959.

He completed his degree at the University of Notre dame in 1960 and began his career as a social worker. His work took him to California, Montana, Michigan, and eventually Durham, North Carolina. In 1986, he left the Bureau of Prisons and started a new career as a massage therapist. Diane joined him in this venture and together they opened the Hillandale Massage Clinic. Tim thrived in his second career and improved the lives and well-being of his clients. He retired in 2017.

Tim was a proud Notre Dame fan and deeply connected to his Irish heritage and Montana roots. He was devoted to his Catholic faith, was a long-term parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, and more recently was a member of the Saint Matthew Catholic Community. He enjoyed the fellowship and volunteer work his recent membership in the Knights of Columbus provided.

A loving husband or 59 years, Tim spent the last few years of Diane's life caring for her until her untimely death in 2018. In recent years, he enjoyed hanging out with his brothers and even managed to travel to Montana a few times before the COVID pandemic to share some laughs and good beer. He became a great grandparent in 2019 and spent the next 3 years imparting the love of family to a fourth generation.

Tragically, Tim passed away on December 8 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while out for a walk.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Clare Hansen, and his wife. He is survived by 5 brothers, Lawrence Sullivan of Overland Park, KS, Pat Sullivan and Joseph Sullivan or Billings, MT, Dennis Sullivan (Bonita) of Columbus, MT, and Michael Sullivan (Janna) of Omaha, NE; and brother-in-law Wayne Hansen of Billings, MT; daughters Kathleen Petrizzi (Michael) of Mechanicsville, VA and Colleen Rhymer (Gary) of Jamestown, NC; son Mark Sullivan (Ellen) of Vacaville, CA; grandchildren Sean Petrizzi (Casey), Joseph Petrizzi (Megan), Mary Petrizzi, and Sarah and Ben Rhymer; great grandchildren Patrick, Declyn, Delaney, and Finn Petrizzi.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Durham. Interment following at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Friends may also visit January 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham. Memorials May be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church.

The Sullivan family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.