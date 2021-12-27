John W. Wrzesinski ; coach, teacher, rodeo cowboy, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 21st of complications following surgery. John was born to Walter and Helen Wrzesinski in August of 1940.

He attended a one room school up Swimming Woman creek in the Big Snowy mountains where his mom was the teacher. He graduated from Ryegate High School in 1958, earning awards in basketball, track and field, and drama. He attended and graduated from Rocky Mountain College where he played football and was a National collegiate saddle bronc champion. In Sept. 1959 John married Joyce Sedgwick in Harlowton, MT.

John started his teaching and coaching career in Rosebud, Montana moving on to Stanford, Montana where he taught and coached for many years earning multiple coach of the year honors and profoundly affecting many of his students' lives. During the summer months he rode broncs, bulldogged, was a bareback rider, and later team roped. He garnered many championship buckles and saddles in the different rodeo associations and was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. After retirement as an educator and coach John was never without a job as he wasn't afraid of hard work and enjoyed operating heavy equipment and driving truck.