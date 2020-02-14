The Very Rev. Archpriest Dr. John Wallace Anderson fell asleep in the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 11, 2020. Born April 8, 1924 to J. Clifton and Susannah Anderson in Red Wing, MN, he was raised in the Southern Minnesota Scandinavian farming community of Spring Garden. After serving as an officer in the US Navy on the USS Cabot aircraft carrier, he finished his University studies at Temple University, where he met and then married his beloved Isabel Anne Scott on Nov. 26, 1947. During this time John answered the call to a lifetime of service to the Lord Jesus Christ. In 1955, following seminary and ordination in the Lutheran Church, John and Isabel went to Liberia, West Africa to serve several years as a ‘bush Pastor.’ Thus began a deep love for the indigenous Christians of Africa. It was during these years that John and Isabel were blessed with the gift of children: Christina Soueidi (the late Tony), Eric Anderson (Kathleen), Per Anderson (Renee), Sara Johnson (Galen), Elizabeth Brewer (David), Father Andrew Anderson (Karen). Two children, John Mark and Julia, died in infancy.
After serving for some time in Stateside churches and schools, John and Isabel had the joy of returning to Liberia as linguists/literacy workers with the Lutheran Bible Translators. Back in the States in 1977, Father John and Isabel joined the Orthodox Church of America, within Eastern Orthodoxy. In 1980 Father John was ordained to the Holy Priesthood, serving a storefront mission church and Orthodox Day school in Orange County. In 1989 both Father John and Isabel began teaching at St. Tikhon's Orthodox Seminary. After serving at Makarios lll Seminary in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1995 Father John and Isabel lived in retirement near family in Billings, Montana. Attached to St. Nicholas OCA Church, they enjoyed many years of interaction with that parish.
Since Isabel's death in 2004, Father John continued to stay active by authoring several books, blessing many, especially his six children, 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. His most recent residence has been St. John's United on Rimrock Road, where he shared in hope, dignity and love.
Vigil Prayer Service will be 5:30 pm Sunday, Divine Liturgy 8:00 am with Funeral Service 10:00 am Monday, all at St Nicholas Orthodox Church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will be held immediately after interment at McCall Car Shop, 1536 Mullowney Lane.
Please make any memorials to: St. Tikhon's Orthodox Seminary P.O. Box 130 South Canaan, PA 18459. OR: St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 401 Lewis Ave. Billings, MT 59101 OR: Lutheran Bible Translators 205 South Main Street, Concordia, MO 64020
Service information
10:00AM
180 S 24th St W
Billings, MT 59102
10:00AM
401 Lewis Ave.
Billings, MT 59101
