The Very Rev. Archpriest Dr. John Wallace Anderson fell asleep in the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 11, 2020. Born April 8, 1924 to J. Clifton and Susannah Anderson in Red Wing, MN, he was raised in the Southern Minnesota Scandinavian farming community of Spring Garden. After serving as an officer in the US Navy on the USS Cabot aircraft carrier, he finished his University studies at Temple University, where he met and then married his beloved Isabel Anne Scott on Nov. 26, 1947. During this time John answered the call to a lifetime of service to the Lord Jesus Christ. In 1955, following seminary and ordination in the Lutheran Church, John and Isabel went to Liberia, West Africa to serve several years as a ‘bush Pastor.’ Thus began a deep love for the indigenous Christians of Africa. It was during these years that John and Isabel were blessed with the gift of children: Christina Soueidi (the late Tony), Eric Anderson (Kathleen), Per Anderson (Renee), Sara Johnson (Galen), Elizabeth Brewer (David), Father Andrew Anderson (Karen). Two children, John Mark and Julia, died in infancy.