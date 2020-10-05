John Wayne Pearson went to be with his Lord on Oct. 3, 2020. John was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Missoula, Montana. John was raised in Laurel, Montana and entered the U.S. Navy in 1960. He married Sharon D. Michael in Nov. of that year. John was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1966.

John had 40 years of experience in the industrial pipe field. John's personality allowed him to get along with everyone, stranger and friend alike. His enjoyment came from his family, especially his children's and grandchildren's activities. He thoroughly enjoyed the Montana outdoors with his friends and family. His love of music led him to playing guitar in a Christian band.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother (Larry). He is survived by his wife Sharon, his two children John M. (Pam) and Tricia D. Korcheck (Kevin) and grandchildren John William Pearson and Jordan Nicole Pearson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street, from 12 to 3 p.m. following the graveside service. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com