John William Foote passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020. John was born in Sacramento California Sep. 9, 1942 to Milton and Altha Foote. He graduated in 1960 from Norte Del Rio High School in Sacramento, California, served six years in the US Navy and then continued his career as a land surveyor. John grew up in a family who all loved fishing and camping and the outdoors. He and his brother Robert Foote passed that tradition onto generations of the Foote family.
He is proceeded in death, by just a few weeks, by his beloved wife Darlene Foote of 35 years. He is survived by his children Regina, Roger, Susan and Rick and stepchildren Cheri, Shelly, Brad and Wade and grandchildren Brandon, Elaina and his first wife Geri Baillie. His family plans to celebrate his life, his love of family, and his love of fishing with every future family fishing trip.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.