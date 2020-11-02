John William Foote passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020. John was born in Sacramento California Sep. 9, 1942 to Milton and Altha Foote. He graduated in 1960 from Norte Del Rio High School in Sacramento, California, served six years in the US Navy and then continued his career as a land surveyor. John grew up in a family who all loved fishing and camping and the outdoors. He and his brother Robert Foote passed that tradition onto generations of the Foote family.