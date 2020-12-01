John William Fox
John (Bill) Fox began his heavenly journey on Nov. 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, Keith, Brian, Martin and Michael; four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He also has two sisters, Shirley and Lorraine. Per his request, there will be no services.
