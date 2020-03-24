John William Gee, D.V.M.

John William Gee, D.V.M., 85, of Stanford died at his home on Friday, March 20, 2020.

John was born Feb. 23, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Marie T. (Stein) Gee. His life can be described as colorful and western. As a young boy he would run a paper route on his horse named Blackie. He desired to be out west so much that on a family trip along with his sister Anne, they stopped over in Glendive, Montana. John decide to runaway to stay out west; plans made, bags packed. It may be the only time in his life he overslept and he woke up to find he had missed his opportunity.

After high school, John headed to Colorado A&M (now Colorado State); he joined their rodeo team. During John's three years there they won 1 National Team Title. John was the College National Champion Steer Wrestler 2 years; sandwiched around one runner up finish. He also served one year as the NIRA president. John then returned to Ohio where he attended Ohio State University to earn his (D.V.M.) Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

John, known by many as ‘Doc' finally made his way west and went to work in Great Falls, Montana, for Dr. Doran. In 1963, John bought his practice in Stanford, Montana. He also took an interest in starting and operating Green Giant feed lot.