In Loving Memory of John William Lord

John William Lord passed away on May 7, 2023. John was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

He served in the United States Air Force and had a deep respect for our US Armed Forces and country, proudly having dual citizenship for the last 10 years.

He loved Rolling Stones and was a lifelong Angels fan. He developed many lifelong friendships here in Billings with his ACES softball team.

He was a beloved husband, father and papa.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Pigeau (Wes); wonderful wife, Ginger; daughter, Lisa Feldman (Kevin); and two wonderful grandchildren: Addison and Kaiden Feldman.

Our hearts are filled with sorrow, but we know Jesus has him by his side. John will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.