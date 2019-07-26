LEWISTOWN — John William Odom, Jr., 56, passed away July 19, 2019 in Lewistown. He slipped into the angels’ arms to join his dad and grandparents.
John was born in Billings on Dec. 20, 1962. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1982. John was united in marriage to Christine Boehm on August 25, 1984. He worked for City Machines as a mechanic until his accident. He has resided in Lewistown for the last 17 years.
John leaves behind his wife, Christine; four children, Jamie, Jessica, Johnnie Lee and John 'BJ'; mother and stepfather, Mavy and Marvin Ingraham of Laurel; brother, Tom (Karen) Odom; sister, Tammey Mauch; four step-sisters, Paula (Randy) Adams, Lisa (Marvin) Sticka, Jackie (Harlen) Penniger, and Nicole Odonnal of Billings; and fourteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, John William Odom, Sr., and his grandparents.
John is now at peace and will always be loved and missed by his family.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, 10:00 a.m., August 2, 2019 at Terrace Gardens, 304 34th St. W., Billings, MT.
John’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.