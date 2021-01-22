John William Wilson

John spent four years in the US Coast Guard, then went on to work for a variety of companies but his love of hunting, fishing, and having fun with his life always had him coming to the conclusion that he was really better off working as his own boss. He moved to Montana from Washington State in 2003, then began Wilsonbuilt Construction. It won't surprise anyone that he moved two states away six months before Sheila just so he could qualify for that year's hunting season. He was the founding member of the Billings chapter Mule Deer Foundation, an active member of the Friends of the NRA and in the last decade became deeply involved in both the Breakfast Exchange Club and The Family Tree Center. He cared immensely about our country, the care of the land, and all the children who brought so much joy into his life.