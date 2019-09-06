Johnnie Nelda Dickey McDonald Clinger left her earthly home on August 28, 219 at the age of 94. Nelda will be reunited in Heaven with her sons Bill and John McDonald, granddaughter Starla McDonald, husbands' Ross McDonald and Harold Clinger.
Nelda was born Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Nellie and John Dickey in Electra, TX. and was raised in Lakewood Ca. Nelda married Ross McDonald in 1942 and they moved to Judith Gap to raise their sons Bill and John. Ross passed away in 1966 and Nelda returned to California, where she meet and eventually married Harold Clinger in 1971. Harold and Nelda moved to Oregon. In 2013 Harold passed away, and Nelda returned to Montana to be closer to her granddaughters: Billie Lynn (Chris) Ireland and Sharie (Mark) Hiebichuk, both from Lolo; Jonnie (Dave) McCleod and Krystal McDonald of Laurel; Sami (DJ)Ecker of Crookston, MN and Jusdi McDonald of Alaska. Nelda is also survived by 9 great children and one great-great granddaughter.
Nelda had a special relationship with her former daughters-in-law Sharon McDonald; Star Rolison - her care giver for the past 5 years. Nelda has two step daughters, Cheryl Johnson of Nampa, Idaho and Renae Stewart of Stanton, Ca.
Special thanks to St. Johns Hanson Cottage, Billings, Mt. for their loving care of Nelda for the past year. Memorials can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society, 505 eighth Ave. Ste 902, New York, NY. 10018
Grave side services Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 5 miles north of Lewistown, Mt. conducted by Creel Funeral Home.
