On Sunday morning Aug. 30 we unexpectedly lost our husband, father, brother, and friend, Johnnie Wade Brown. He was born on June 15, 1956, in Franklin, Louisiana, to Myrna and Herman Brown.
He grew up in Miles City and graduated from Custer County High in 1975.
John was a tradesman by nature, which took him down many paths. Jimmy Jansen of Miles City took him under his wing, teaching John the art of dry wall finishing. He was an HVAC technician, a heavy equipment operator, and a painter. These different careers led him to many different states, but Montana was always home.
In 1982, John married Denise Wohlgenant and in 1988 their daughter, Kelsey, was born. Later, they divorced. While working in Bridger, John met a woman who could finally put up with his shenanigans, Kathy. On February 10, 2006, John and Kathy married. During their marriage John and Kathy traveled many times to Mexico. They have boated and camped at Big Horn Lake every weekend, consistently for the last eight years, developing many friendships along the way. John was loved by all and was always willing to help anyone in need.
He was preceded by his parents, his sister Brenda, and his stepfather Ernie Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter, Kelsey (Kyle) Arme, granddaughters, Scarlett & Olivia, stepsons, Ben Urban and Tim (Heather) and their three children Jacob, Marian, and Michael. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary (Tammy) and Bobby Brown, nieces and nephews as well as his close friends, Hank Schneider, Jim Moffitt, and Ronnie Cumber.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 12 , 2 p.m. at the Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger for all of his family and friends. Condolences can be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
