Johnny A. Slevira

Our beloved brother lost his long health battle on April 1, 2020, he will forever live in our hearts. He was born in Billings to Julio and Eloisa Slevira. Johnny was most passionate about his kids and loved working on cars.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Julio and Eloisa. He is survived by his four children, daughter Isabel Slevira, son Diego Slevira, daughter Bailey Slevira, and daughter Calista Slevira; his twin Anthony Slevira, brother Frank (Jennifer), sister Maria (Francisco) Godinez, sister Glory Slevira, and sister Linda Slevira; cousin Tracy (Chaz) Hagen; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held off until further notice due to Covid social distancing.

