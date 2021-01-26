Johnny H. Lewis

He spent most of his life working for Boydston-Franzen Well Service around the Big Horn Basin, eventually becoming one of the people those in the oil field industry relied upon. That led to a later career as an oilfield consultant around Wyoming and eastern Montana. Job safety was always a priority for Johnny, he would say 'only work as fast as what is safe.' He took pride in taking care of his crew. He would often grill chicken in a barbeque sauce with pineapple to feed his crew at lunch.

Johnny loved to explore the outdoors and share those experiences with friends and family through hiking, fishing, camping, hunting, boating, four-wheeling or riding horses, dirt bikes and bicycles. He knew almost every topographic feature of the badlands and mountains of northwestern Wyoming. One of his treasured hunting trips was to Alaska for a trophy caribou.

He would always find a spot with 'Annie' to stop and look at the scenery and growing wildflowers, watch the wildlife grazing, roast a hotdog on a stick over a fire, and exercise his many well-loved dogs over the decades: Lynse Ann, Nikita, Tucker, Rusty, and Jericho. Even late in life, he found a way to drive around his cherished Cody outdoor areas with 'Annie.'