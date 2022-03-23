Joise Denney Wolchesky died March 21, in Billings, MT. She was born April 12, 1927, at Perry, OK, the fourth child of Russell and Hilda Dayton Denney. She was raised and attended school at Belfry. After graduation, Joise was employed at the Roosevelt County Welfare Department and she and William Wolchesky were married in Wolf Point on July 3, 1947. Joise was employed by the USDA for 34 years, based at times in Wolf Point, Bozeman, Guam, Honolulu, and Hilo, Hawaii. She retired in 1991 and settled in Billings.
To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.