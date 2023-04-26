Jon "Jack" Richard Hill of Roundup, formerly of Nashua, MT, was born May 10, 1938, made his journey to heaven April 22, 2023, surrounded by his family singing "Goin' Home".

His body was tired, and he is now at peace.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sat., April 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Roundup, MT followed by a luncheon. Graveside Services with Military Honors are planned for 2 p.m. June 3 at the Nashua Cemetery, Nashua, MT. Cremation and other arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for full obituary.