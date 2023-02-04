On February 2nd, our wonderful father, Jon Jay Todd, went to join his beloved wife, Carol Lynn Otteson Todd, who passed October 4, 2022. Carol was a long time employee at St. Vincent Healthcare. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and collecting trinkets. Jon and Carol were married for 51 years and had a lifetime of adventures together. They loved riding motorcycles, playing pool in numerous leagues with their many friends, and making memories with their grandkids. Jon was a well-known meteor and fossil hunter. He was a member of the American Legion and Eagles after serving in the Air Force. He often could be found having coffee with his many customers at his shop, Rocky Mountain Motors where he was the best mechanic ever. Our Dad could fix anything and had the most contagious smile! He was the best of men and will be dearly missed.
Dad and Mom are survived by their three children and eight grandchildren. A private family event has been planned to celebrate their lives.
