Jon Scott Phillips, 71, of Billings, died unexpectedly August 27, 2019, in his home.
He was born March 7, 1948, to Frank and Alice Phillips and spent his childhood in Chicago and Indiana. After serving his country honorably in Vietnam with the United States Army, Jon migrated west to Billings where he attended college at Rocky Mountain College. Jon received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration and later earned his MBA from Regis University in Denver.
Jon began his career in accounting and management at Husky Oil Headquarters in Cody, Wyoming. His first marriage to Debbie Dole was blessed by two children, Michelle and Jay. Jon was very proud of his children’s mixed, Japanese-American heritage.
After his career at Husky, he returned to Rocky Mountain College as Vice President of Finance and Administration where he served two terms from 1977 to 1983 and from 1992 to 2006. Jon was a steady influence during a time that Rocky had several operational and leadership challenges.
Between the two stints at RMC he was Director of Finance at Henry’s Safety Supply, Food Service of America and the Southwest Regional Mental Health Center, he also served for several years as the Treasurer/Controller at Rimrock Stages until he joined YWCA Billings in 2006 as Chief Financial Officer.
Jon was a not only a highly regarded business professional, but also a talented musician who played trumpet in the Billings Symphony and several jazz bands; he was a 4th degree black belt in marital arts who mentored adults and children in improving their skills and seeing the beauty in martial arts; and of course a “speed demon” who loved being at “full rev” on motorbikes.
Jon’s second marriage to Peggy Nepstad resulted in an extension of his family. When Peggy’s grandson Cody was born, Jon and Peggy became his guardians and Jon eventually took on the responsibility of raising Cody.
When Jon joined YWCA Billings he found a third family. Everyone at YWCA and those associated with the organization respected, admired and loved him. He is missed not only by his biological and extended families and long-term friends, but very much so by his YWCA family.
Jon is survived by his son Jay Phillips of Helena, daughter Michelle Phillips of Billings, grandchildren Koe and Kayo Phillips and Cody Nepstad.
Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, September 20, at YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Avenue. Memorials in Jon’s name may be made to YWCA Billings, 909 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT 59101 or the South Central Montana Regional Mental Health Center Suicide Prevention Program, 1245 North 29th Street, Billings, MT 59101.
