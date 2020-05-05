× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jonathan Christian Biegel came into this world fighting for his life. Declared Code Blue moments after his birth on March 24, 1992, in Portland, Oregon, Jon's first six weeks would reflect his next 28 years: Jon, the fighter. Despite battling health issues all of his life and cheating death on numerous occasions, Jon went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.

After battling to get through his earliest days, Jon was determined to keep up with his older brother and sister. Never one to slow down or use his health as an excuse, Jon was an active, energetic and friendly youth. When his family moved back to Montana in the early '90s, Jon dove head first into all this great state has to offer. Baseball, football, gymnastics, hunting with his dad and brother, and spending time on his aunt and uncle Murray's ranch at the base of the Pryor Mountains were some of his favorite pastimes. Jon also had a love for dirt bikes, never caring about coming in first for competitions, but always enjoying the ride.

More than anything, though, Jon loved being with his family. Tender, kind and thoughtful, Jon was the type of person who could make you laugh with one simple dry remark, never cracking a smile. Yet if you were in need or hurting, there was no one better to have at your side to carry you through.