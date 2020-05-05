Jonathan Christian Biegel came into this world fighting for his life. Declared Code Blue moments after his birth on March 24, 1992, in Portland, Oregon, Jon's first six weeks would reflect his next 28 years: Jon, the fighter. Despite battling health issues all of his life and cheating death on numerous occasions, Jon went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.
After battling to get through his earliest days, Jon was determined to keep up with his older brother and sister. Never one to slow down or use his health as an excuse, Jon was an active, energetic and friendly youth. When his family moved back to Montana in the early '90s, Jon dove head first into all this great state has to offer. Baseball, football, gymnastics, hunting with his dad and brother, and spending time on his aunt and uncle Murray's ranch at the base of the Pryor Mountains were some of his favorite pastimes. Jon also had a love for dirt bikes, never caring about coming in first for competitions, but always enjoying the ride.
More than anything, though, Jon loved being with his family. Tender, kind and thoughtful, Jon was the type of person who could make you laugh with one simple dry remark, never cracking a smile. Yet if you were in need or hurting, there was no one better to have at your side to carry you through.
When Jon graduated from West High and moved on to college at MSUB (transferring to MSU – Bozeman after two years), he wasn't done proving that he could achieve things no one would have ever thought possible. Jon graduated with a degree in Finance & Economics, eventually returning to get an associate's degree in accounting. The pride of his collegiate years, however, was landing a prestigious internship for the Durst Organization in New York City — a badge of honor for a boy from Montana, a place the company had never considered before.
Jon was a natural in New York. Shy and quiet, Jon wasn't the boisterous type, loudly making his presence known. Instead, he traveled the city, learning the ropes, and by his first or second week, Jon knew his way around as if he'd lived there his whole life. Tourists would stop him and ask directions, assuming he was a local.
Despite loving the Big Apple, when Jon returned home to Montana after his internship, he knew this was where he wanted to be. Jon joined the family business as an accountant for Precision Plumbing, often a bright spot for his coworkers when he'd visit their office with a funny video or a movie recommendation. Jon had plans for his life, but his health — which had put him in the hospital near death numerous times before — continued to wane.
Jonathan, a firm believer in Jesus who often journaled about God's truth and place in his life, is with Jesus now. Selfishly, those who are left behind wish that Jon was still with us, still brightening our day with his infectious laugh or strengthening us with a kind word and a hand on your shoulder.
Jon is survived by his mom and dad, Dave and Teri Biegel; his big brother, Daniel Biegel; his sister, and brother-in-law Anna and Clint Gramza; his grandparents, Stan and Ginger Simmons; and aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides.
We will celebrate Jon's life at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Faith Chapel in the main worship center, a space large enough to follow social distancing protocols. Lunch will served at a reception on the premises after the memorial.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
