Former Billings resident Jonathan Leslie Purvis, age 61, died April 9 at his home in San Francisco, California. Jon was born Sept 7, 1958, in Goodland, Kansas to Wayne and Gerry Purvis. The family moved to Billings, Montana in 1963. Jon attended Billings schools and graduated from Billings Senior in 1976. He went on to MSU Bozeman, graduating from Southern Illinois University in 1982 with a BA in psychology and from the University of Oklahoma in 1986 with a masters in regional and city planning. Jon retired from the planning department of the City of San Francisco to travel and enjoy the world. Upon retirement at the age of 60, he and his companion of 37 years, Luiz Barbosa, visited Hawaii on his 60th birthday where he went skydiving for the first time and realized he never wanted to do that again. He and Luiz enjoyed many trips abroad over the years with the last one being to Hong Kong.