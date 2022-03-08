On March 4, Jonelle Marie Fink, 56, was called home by her Heavenly Father. She was born to Johnny and Wanda Aulabaugh in Corning, California, on July 23, 1965. She was married to Ken Fink, and they called Billings their home for several years.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday March 12, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
For full obituary, please go to www.michelottisawyers.com.
