Jonet Enid, a true Montanan, was born on the family farm near Peerless to Gordon and Alvina (Skornogoski) Crandell on February 10, 1931. She embarked on her final journey at the age of 92, on September 7th, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Jonet's roots ran deep in the soil of her family farm in the Scobey area where she spent her formative years. By the time she was nine, like many young girls her age, she cooked and delivered food to the men in the field. She also drove grain truck while sitting atop a Sears Robuck catalog. Jonet graduated from Scobey High School in 1949 and was an active member in band, choir, student council, school plays and various clubs.

In 1949, Jonet married her lifetime love, Gordon Vanderpan. They cherished a remarkable 66 years together. Their love was a shining example to all who knew them. There were times when Jonet worked alongside Gordon especially at Longfellow school in Baker, MT, and she advocated for school funding when she'd remind her own children to "Make sure you vote for the school mill levy!" Jonet spent many summers vacationing at the family cabin on Glen Lake near Eureka, MT, but always said she was much happier on the flat plains of Eastern MT. She had a love for wide-open spaces and the beauty of nature especially when her flower gardens were in full bloom.

Jonet was a loving mother and dedicated grandmother. Family gatherings were filled with laughter, stories, and the warmth of generations coming together, but especially with mom's cooking. She was an exceptional cook and her kitchen was a place of magic, where she whipped up delicious meals, holiday rosettes and her signature "chocolate syrup" on pancakes. She was never seen using a recipe and when asked how she made food taste so good, she'd say, "I use lots of butter and cream!" Jonet made exceptional pies and her pie crusts were a work of art. She proudly donated them to the Lutheran stand during Fallon County Fair days. She enjoyed sewing and embroidering dish towels which she loved to give as gifts, and she adorned her home with her beautiful paintings, a testament to her creativity. Jonet had a passion for collecting antique dishes and proudly displayed her favorites.

One of Jonet's most enduring qualities was her ability to form lifelong friendships where ever she lived in Montana. She shared a sisterhood with friends that loved to play bridge, and she enjoyed coffee and conversation with those at Shiloh Village in Billings, MT who held a special place in her heart.

As we bid farewell to our dear mother, Jonet, let us remember her with smiles for she would want us to celebrate her life filled with love, laughter, and the cherished moments we shared. Jonet, you will forever be missed and always loved by all those who knew you.

Jonet is survived by her sons, Terry of Surprise, AZ, Gary of Belgrade, MT, Doug (Laurie) of Bismarck, ND, and daughter, Shari (Lenny) Bermes of Molt, MT and daughter-in-law, Tracie Vanderpan of Bozeman, MT. Jonet's family expanded to 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way, and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Aliva Crandell and brother Gordon (Grace) Crandell Jr; husband, Gordon (2015); son, Jerry, and grandson, Lance.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to a local educational foundation or a scholarship fund in Jonet's memory.

An internment service will be held at St. John Cemetery, Baker, MT on October 13th at 2:00PM. A friends and family gathering to follow.

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home.