Jordan David Frodsham

Jordan David Frodsham, aka “Froggy”, age 31, of Billings, MT passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2022. He was born on Nov. 17, 1990 in Billings, MT.

Jordan's memorial service will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel West at 304 34th Street, Billings, MT. Those who wish to remember Jordan in a special way, may make gifts in his memory to your local animal shelter.

