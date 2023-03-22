Jordan Markus Goodell, 36, of Billings was tragically taken from us on March 17, 2023. Son to Mark Goodell and Jann Goodell, fiancé to Chalce Donae Carter, father to Peyton and Jaxen Goodell, along with stepfather to Ezra Sophia Quinones, and brother to Ashleigh Scala (Brett), Nick Goodell, and Seth (Allison) Goodell.
A memorial service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at Bugz's Bar and Casino in the Heights.
For full obituary, please see dahlfuneralchapel.com.
