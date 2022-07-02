The fish of the Yellowstone River have been breathing a sigh of relief since May 11, when their greatest enemy passed from this life: Jose Riojas was just a few days short of his 74th birthday when, surrounded by family, he succumbed to kidney failure.

The son of Antonio and Louisa Riojas, Jose was born on May 14, 1948, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Along with his 15 brothers and sisters, Jose was raised south of Laurel between the Cenex Refinery and the Yellowstone River; he attended South Elementary, Laurel Junior and Senior High (Class of '67). From 1970, Jose proudly served his country in Vietnam as a wireman in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1972 after achieving the rank of Corporal.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, as well as brothers Antonio Jr., Ramon, Gabriel and Matias and sisters Regina Jimenez, Julia Riojas and Martha Riojas.

A passionate fisherman, hunter and great mechanic, Jose is survived by his children (Lena ter Laare, Teresa Hernandez and Marcello Fuchs), his brothers and sisters (Mary Alba, Susan Kephart, Juanita Rockstad, Marcos Riojas, Daniel Riojas, Isabel Riewaldt, Sandra McKnight and Valentino Riojas), many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many lifelong friends, none of whom will ever forget his distinct laugh, his sense of humor and his uncanny ability to never meet a stranger.

A celebration of Jose's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

A reception will follow immediately afterwards in the shelter at Thompson Park.

