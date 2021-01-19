 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter
0 entries

Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter

Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter

Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter, 83, of Billings, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Jan. 13, 2021.

Josefa was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Sevilla, Spain. She worked as a seamstress for over 30 years for Hennessey's/Dillards. She enjoyed working with ceramics.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters Mary (Hal) Olson and Susy (Mike) Gerber; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David; her parents and her siblings.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at wwwmichelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News