Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter
Josefa 'Pepita' Reiter, 83, of Billings, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Jan. 13, 2021.
Josefa was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Sevilla, Spain. She worked as a seamstress for over 30 years for Hennessey's/Dillards. She enjoyed working with ceramics.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters Mary (Hal) Olson and Susy (Mike) Gerber; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, David; her parents and her siblings.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at wwwmichelottisawyers.com.
