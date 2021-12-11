Joseph Alvin Ouzts, age 81, lost his battle with cancer and died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 2, 2021.
Born Feb. 20, 1940, Mr. Ouzts was predeceased by his parents, Alvin and Mildred.
He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce Ouzts, and four sons, Allen, Joseph, Alvin and Samuel.
He also leaves behind three sisters, Laverne, Eugenia, Mary, and brother James.
Joe is a 23-year Navy veteran and served honorably in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.
Dahl Funeral Home will host services this Friday Dec. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.
