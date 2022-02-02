Joseph Anton Fetch, Jr., 83, of Billings entered eternal rest on Jan. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born July 29, 1938, in Beulah, North Dakota to Joseph Sr. and Barbara Schutt Fetch. On Nov. 17, 1959, Joe married the love of his life, Georgine (Jean) Dvorak. Joe spent more than 50 years owning and operating his company, Joe's Electric.
Joe enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing and playing cards with his friends and family. Joe was a self-taught accordion player, playing in the family Polka band for many years with his father and brother-in-law, Dewayne. Although learning to play the accordion is quite a feat, Joe's proudest accomplishment was in 1994, when he achieved the highest honor in the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, The Pilgrim Degree of Merit. Joe served as the Administrator of the local Moose Lodge for 15 years, becoming a certified Life Member of the Billings Lodge #558.
Preceding Joe in death are his parents: Joseph and Barbara Fetch; sisters: Pauline Fricks (Dewayne) and Marie Fettig; son, Daniel Dvorak and daughter, Lisa Fetch.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jean Fetch; daughters: Cindy Roesler (Mark), Jeanne Fetch; Reyne McEuen (Dan) and Bobbi Cochran (Leonard); daughter-in-law: Karen Dvorak; son, Donald Dvorak (Bernie); sister, Marge Maichel; brother, Edward Fetch (Shirley), nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Joe at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of choice.
