On Oct. 20, Joseph D. Hoppman passed away suddenly at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he and his wife, Linda, lived for the past 12 years.

Joe was born to Joseph and Carmela Hoppman, Coventry, Rhode Island, on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1948, which is maybe why he had such a huge generous heart. He felt compelled to encourage and help many people who just needed a little assistance in their lives.

In his youth, he volunteered along with his father at Anthony Fire and Rescue in Coventry, Rhode Island. Following high school, Joe joined the Air Force in 1966, requesting assignment at Logan Field, Boston, Massachusetts. As fate would have it, there was a mix up and he was sent to Logan Field, Billings, Montana. While stationed there, he met his future bride Linda (Reichert), when they were Burning The Point! Marriage followed in 1970. They moved to Rhode Island in 1971, where he served on the Coventry Police Department.

In 1973, they returned to Billings, where he found employment at Montana Brake. He continued in that line of work until 1991, when he purchased S and P Brake Supply. His two children grew into the business with him, where they all continue to work. He appreciated the many loyal employees at S and P Brake, along with many business acquaintances, and considered them family. He was still active working in the business, and enjoyed traveling with his wife and many friends. For many years, he was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church , the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer on O’Donnells Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother Richard; brother-in-law Don Reichert; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Helen Reichert. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter Melissa Hoppman; son Matt (Rachel); and grandchildren Jordan Parish, Danica and Maverick Hoppman, sisters-in-law Simone (Richard) Hoppman, Jeanie (Lloyd) Peterson, Eileen (Don) Reichert; brother-in-law Ted (Pat) Reichert; and many nieces and nephews. Papa Joe will be greatly missed by all the family, friends, and our honorary families in Mexico.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.