Joseph E. Mudd of Coto de Caza, CA, formally of Bridger and Billings, MT entered eternal life on May 5, 2020 at the age of 72 following a long battle with chronic leukemia.

Due to Covid a small funeral was held at the time of his death. Please join his family for his burial, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings, MT on Saturday July, 17, at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by a celebration of life and luncheon at St. Francis Catholic School, 2202 Colton Blvd.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Billings Catholic Schools BACET fund, and Calicinto Ranch in San Juacinto, CA where he served on the board of directors for many years.

