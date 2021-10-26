Joseph E. North, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home in Missoula, MT. Joe was born on July 15, 1936 in Billings, MT. He attended school in Billings and received his college education at the University of Portland. In 1964, he married Mary Cook in Billings. They had two sons, J.R. and Stephen. In 1991 he moved to his ranch in Red Lodge, MT where he lived until relocating to Missoula in 2004.
If you knew Joseph North, if you really knew him, you could count yourself lucky. In a long life full of experiences ranging from the adventurous to the mundane, Joe encountered only a handful of people to whom he revealed his whole self. He was a private man who lived quite happily on his own terms. He was a rancher of the rarest kind, with a heart and mind dedicated to preserving and honoring the land. A traveler and a seeker, he saw many parts of this world and made connections across cultural and language barriers. A passionate progressive who believed in fairness and equality, he transcended the politics of his generation and followed his own truth. Always. He was not an easy man to get to know, and was frequently not easy to get along with. He was challenging and opinionated and quick to spark up a debate. His passion for learning was also evident in his avid readership. Joe was one of those rare Americans who was always, always reading a book. Joe would choose a good book over a good movie any day. He would refuse to give up his precious books for a Kindle right to the end.
Joe found his person, and his partner in all things, in Debbie Rideout. In their almost 30 years together, he never stopped saying that she had changed his life and given him the happiness that had always eluded him. She brought him love, light, and a new vibrancy of life. Together, hand in hand, they traveled everywhere from Oaxaca, Mexico to Dupuyer, Montana. Together, hand in hand, they took a million toodles, Debbie driving and Joe administering extremely helpful instructions and color commentary. Together, hand in hand, they suffered a million heartaches and heartbreaks, and shared a million moments of joy and beauty.
Joe was loved by a lot of people, which says a lot about his character and his integrity because he could be a curmudgeon. He was a father, a grandfather and a great grandfather. He accomplished amazing things. He was content with himself, not for one moment needing the attention or approval of the world. He understood life in different terms than most.
Joe North was one of a kind. There won't be another like him again. And that's how he'd like it.
