Joseph E. North

If you knew Joseph North, if you really knew him, you could count yourself lucky. In a long life full of experiences ranging from the adventurous to the mundane, Joe encountered only a handful of people to whom he revealed his whole self. He was a private man who lived quite happily on his own terms. He was a rancher of the rarest kind, with a heart and mind dedicated to preserving and honoring the land. A traveler and a seeker, he saw many parts of this world and made connections across cultural and language barriers. A passionate progressive who believed in fairness and equality, he transcended the politics of his generation and followed his own truth. Always. He was not an easy man to get to know, and was frequently not easy to get along with. He was challenging and opinionated and quick to spark up a debate. His passion for learning was also evident in his avid readership. Joe was one of those rare Americans who was always, always reading a book. Joe would choose a good book over a good movie any day. He would refuse to give up his precious books for a Kindle right to the end.