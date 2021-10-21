Joseph Earl Lesh, born Nov. 16, 1942 passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at his home in Spokane, Washington after a long illness. Born and raised in Great Falls, Joe was a talented woodworker, clock maker, outdoor metal artist and enjoyed stock car racing. Joe is survived by his wife, Sharon Udall, daughters Lee Ann Oschner (Preston), Darcy Juneau, son Scott Kirby, nephew Carlos Garcia (Diola), nieces Anita Garcia (Maryanne) Christine Garcia and many grandchildren and life long friends. Joe was proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Lesh and sister Lynda Page.