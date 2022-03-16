Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph James Friend, 82, of Billings, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday March 21, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall, MN. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.holy- redeemer.com. Visitation will be Sunday March 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue Monday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Joe will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall, MN, with military honors, next to his parents and son Brian. A celebration of life will take place in Billings, MT, on April 16.
For a full obituary, go to www.horvathfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.