Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph James Friend, 82, of Billings, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday March 21, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall, MN. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.holy- redeemer.com. Visitation will be Sunday March 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue Monday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Joe will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall, MN, with military honors, next to his parents and son Brian. A celebration of life will take place in Billings, MT, on April 16.