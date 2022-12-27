 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph "Joe" G. Borntrager

  • 0
Joseph "Joe" G. Borntrager

Joseph "Joe" G. Borntrager, age 74 of Billings, Montana, formerly of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Thursday, December 15, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Glendive Evangelical Church with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following in the church basement.

Silha Funeral Home of Glendive is entrusted with the arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These were the most Googled health-related searches in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News