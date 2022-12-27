Joseph "Joe" G. Borntrager, age 74 of Billings, Montana, formerly of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Thursday, December 15, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Glendive Evangelical Church with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following in the church basement.
Silha Funeral Home of Glendive is entrusted with the arrangements.
