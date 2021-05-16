Joseph 'Joe' James Crawford II

In Remembrance of Joseph (Joe) James Crawford II. Joe died in a freak accident on May 17, 2020. He was hiking with a companion at Natural Bridge Falls when he slipped and fell 50 to 60 feet hitting his head before going into the Boulder River. His body was retrieved from the river Sept. 16, 2020.

Joe was born in Miles City, Montana on March 8, 1972 to Mary Reinhart Crawford and Joseph J. Crawford. He graduated from Custer County District High School in May, 1990. He worked as a cook in several places in Miles City and Billings and then moved on to working in the glass business. He worked for Safelite Auto Glass for several years in Billings and transferred to Anchorage, Alaska for several years, transferred back to Billings, Montana where he was employed at the time of his death.

Joe was married to Melanie LaFountain and to this union two sons were born. Ryan Joseph Crawford and Nathan Hugh Crawford. He was not married at the time of his death.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father and other family members.

His survivors include his sons, mother-in-law, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, too many to name.

Joe is greatly missed by all who knew him. No service was held for Joe due to COVID-19.