ROUNDUP — Joseph ‘Joey’ Alaers, age 68, of Roundup passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2nd surrounded by his loved ones, after a most courageous battle with cancer.
Joey was born in Manitowoc, WI on Feb. 14, 1951 to Evelyn and Hugh Alaers. A Valentine’s birthdate was only fitting, as his heart was bigger than most. The phrase ‘he’d give you the shirt off his back’ was surely written about Joey. It didn’t matter if you were the closest of family or a perfect stranger, Joey would go above and beyond to help someone out. He took great joy in helping others.
Joey was the fourth oldest in a family of nine children: John, Jerry who passed at birth, Barbara, Marie, Susan, Henry, Dave and Dale. He had an adventurous spirit and the broken bones to prove it.
Joey met the love of his life, Gloria Basler, and they were united in marriage on July 5, 1969. They were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this past July in the company of family and friends. They passed on their great love to their four children William, Timothy, Dawn and Debra. Many memories were made, sharing both laughter and tears. Joey loved spending time with family whether it was fishing or at a backyard BBQ. He was always up for some comical antics and took great joy in making his grandchildren laugh.
Joey is survived by his wife Gloria and children William Alaers (Maria), Dawn Banderob (Scott), Debra Neese (Buddy); grandchildren Andrew, Nicholas, Paige, Lucas, Joshua, Austyn, Dylan, Noah, and Logan; and great grandchildren Piper and Brooks. He is preceded in death by his brother Jerry, father Hugh, nephew Billy, son Timothy, stepfather Harold and mother Evelyn.
We would like to extend a special thank you to our dear friend Rose and all those at Whispering Pines that helped us to care for him as we said goodbye, for now. Also, thank you to Therese from Compassus for coordinating his hospice care. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Roundup on Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.
