Joseph Lance Templet Jr. was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Port Allen, Louisiana. He was the fourth of seven children. Joe passed away on Aug. 8, 2023, at his home, after a brief battle with cancer.

Joe grew up in Port Allen, Louisiana, and began dating his wife, Laney, in high school. They were married in 1962, immediately following his graduation from LSU. Soon, they became a family of five. He served in the Air Force and then spent 40 years working for Exxon as a chemical engineer. Throughout the years, Joe and Laney and family lived in Denver, Baton Rouge, Japan, Aruba, and in 1971, they moved to Billings.

In his early years in Louisiana, Joe developed a love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. His family vacationed in Grand Isle and continued that tradition for many years. There are many memories and stories about his escapades. While living in Aruba, he developed an interest in tennis, which eventually became his true passion.

Joe was the bedrock of the family. He was a remarkable man. He was intelligent, kind and generous. His generosity touched many lives. He was greatly loved by his family and friends. He will forever be missed.

Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Laney; his three children, Daryl, Dana (Slates) and Todd; his seven grandchildren: Kai (and Mandy), Tyler, Brandi, Chase, Trey, Kinsey and Paetyn; and his six great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Mason and Trey, Gage, Zander, and Jexton. He is also survived by his brother and sisters, Warren, Marelle, Gayle, Annabelle and Christine; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was recently preceded in death by his sister, Dubby.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive, with burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or United Way of Yellowstone County.

