Joseph Lawrence Costello, 72, of Columbus, Montana, passed away on Saturday, January 7, of natural causes at his home in Columbus.

Joe was born on May 12, 1950 to Frank and Catherine (Cullity) Costello in Billings, MT, and was the youngest of ten children. After graduating from Assumption Abbey in Richardton, North Dakota in 1968, he spent some time in Great Falls before coming back to Billings and beginning a career at Energy Laboratories. Joe and his family later moved to Kingston, Idaho, where Joe worked at SVL Analytical.

In 2008, Joe and Ann moved back to Montana, where he worked for F&H Mine Supply up until his retirement in 2016. In 1976, Joe married Ann Bare, and to this union were born three daughters, Jennifer, Sarah, and Rebecca. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frank, James, and Thomas; sisters Mary and Judy; and brothers-in-law Jerry Moran, Jeff Grier, and Matthew Berry; and parents-in-law Everett and Lois Bare.

Joe is survived by his wife, Ann of Columbus; daughters Jenny (Duwain) Aamodt of Sterling, AK, Sarah (Walt) Stevens of Rapelje, and Becky (Jason) Deffinbaugh of Lewistown; grandchildren Kael Aamodt, Jace, Callie, and Carter Stevens, and Zane and Finn Deffinbaugh; brothers John (Pat) and Kevin (Betty); sisters Kathy Moran and Regina Costello; sisters-in-law Carolyn Costello, Jan Clevenger, and Karen Berry; brothers- and sisters-in law Ron and Sally Larson, and Ron and Teresa Bare; and many other beloved family members. Joe enjoyed spending time with family, and enjoyed several trips to Alaska after his retirement. Joe will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and story-telling. You never knew if the story was true or if it would end in a joke, but it was always entertaining.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Columbus. Inurnment will follow at the Mountainview Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials can be made to the Columbus Fire Rescue, PO Box 285, Columbus, MT 59019, or a charity of one's choice.