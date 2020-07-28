Joseph Vezey Morse

Joseph 'Joe' Vezey Morse Sr., 81, of Two Dot, Montana, died on July 26, 2020, at his home on the ranch of natural causes. Memorial Services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Perkins Chapel with committal to follow in the Harlowton Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.
