Joseph Walker Hodgson died on Dec. 13, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana, at the age of 95. Joe is survived by his children: Caralyn Hodgson of Bozeman, Leslie Sears (Ronald) of Missoula, Jim Hodgson (Vicki) of Billings, David Hodgson (Sonja) of Billings, and Claudia Morrison (Tom) of Billings. Joe had five grandchildren (Jason Taittinger, Joshua Sears, Jonathan Sears, Samantha Hodgson, Amanda Hodgson), six great-grandchildren (Chandler, Carter, Harrison, Quincy, Rowan, Paisley), and a nephew (Todd Hammer) and nieces (Janet Murphy, Shelly Clunie, Diana Fearn, Lucille Spears).
Joe was born in Helena, Montana, on May 30, 1925 to Joseph and Phyllis (Walker) Hodgson. He had two sisters, Nancy and Joan. When Joe was three, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where he grew up. He had fond memories of spending the summers at his grandparents' homestead on the shores of Flathead Lake. Joe was the president of his high school, he participated in track and football, and was voted the most valuable player of his football team. He graduated in 1943 and then joined the Air Force. While he was stationed at Shepard Field, Wichita Falls, Texas, ready for deployment, he got sunstroke. He almost died and was discharged from the service. He enrolled in college at Montana State College and played football for the Bobcats. Joe met and married Alyce Irene Bevans on Sept. 14, 1946.
After Joe graduated with a business degree, he and Alyce moved to Seattle and then to San Francisco. He worked for the Bank of America and then International Harvester. They enjoyed exploring the Bay area, seeing the sights of San Francisco, eating at their favorite restaurant, Tarantino's, and going to the beach. They had two daughters while they lived in San Francisco, Caralyn and Leslie. The family moved to Billings in 1955 where Joe worked for Carter Oil and where two sons were born, Jim and David. Joe sold real estate and later, insurance. He and Alyce divorced in 1969.
Joe moved to Hardin, Montana, and had a business as a house painter. There he met and married Leona (Bromgard) Tintinger. She was a widow and had a grown daughter, Claudia (Tintinger) Boles. Joe and Leona had a cabin on the Big Horn River near Yellowtail Dam where they enjoyed many hours of boating and fishing with the family. They loved to travel, going back east on a Fall Foliage tour, taking a paddlewheel cruise down the Mississippi River, and an ocean cruise to Central America that went through the Panama Canal. Joe and Leona were married for 25 years. Leona passed away in 1997.
Joe liked tinkering in his garage, refinishing furniture, making stained glass projects, golfing, and meeting friends for lunch. He lived in Hardin until 2013, then moved to Billings to be closer to family. Needing a higher level of care, in 2016 he moved to Bozeman to live with his daughter, Caralyn, where he lived until his death.
The family is planning a graveside service in Hardin in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
