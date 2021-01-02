Joseph Walker Hodgson died on Dec. 13, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana, at the age of 95. Joe is survived by his children: Caralyn Hodgson of Bozeman, Leslie Sears (Ronald) of Missoula, Jim Hodgson (Vicki) of Billings, David Hodgson (Sonja) of Billings, and Claudia Morrison (Tom) of Billings. Joe had five grandchildren (Jason Taittinger, Joshua Sears, Jonathan Sears, Samantha Hodgson, Amanda Hodgson), six great-grandchildren (Chandler, Carter, Harrison, Quincy, Rowan, Paisley), and a nephew (Todd Hammer) and nieces (Janet Murphy, Shelly Clunie, Diana Fearn, Lucille Spears).

Joe was born in Helena, Montana, on May 30, 1925 to Joseph and Phyllis (Walker) Hodgson. He had two sisters, Nancy and Joan. When Joe was three, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where he grew up. He had fond memories of spending the summers at his grandparents' homestead on the shores of Flathead Lake. Joe was the president of his high school, he participated in track and football, and was voted the most valuable player of his football team. He graduated in 1943 and then joined the Air Force. While he was stationed at Shepard Field, Wichita Falls, Texas, ready for deployment, he got sunstroke. He almost died and was discharged from the service. He enrolled in college at Montana State College and played football for the Bobcats. Joe met and married Alyce Irene Bevans on Sept. 14, 1946.