Joseph Walter Lalley

Joseph Walter Lalley, 73, of McMinnville, Oregon. Internment will be on August 5, at 10 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life on September 17, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Home in Billings, Montana. Please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary.

Tags

